Russia launches massive combined strike on Ukraine (updated)

On the night of June 6, ruscists launched attack drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers at targets across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions came under enemy fire. Explosions were heard in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

At 2:40 a.m., the Air Force reported that several Tu-95MS strategic bombers had likely launched cruise missiles.

Around 3:00 a.m., groups of enemy attack UAVs were detected over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions, with several entering Ternopil region from the east.

At 3:01 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported Kalibr launches from the Black Sea.

3:14 a.m.,— A high-speed target detected from Belgorod.

3:18 a.m.,— Cruise missiles over Sumy region, heading west.

3:26 a.m.,— Cruise missiles entering Chernihiv region, heading toward Kyiv.

3:31 a.m.,— Cruise missiles over Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

3:33 a.m.,— Missiles initially en route to Kyiv change course southward toward Cherkasy.

3:38 a.m.,— Kalibr missiles in Mykolaiv region heading northwest.

3:46 a.m.,— Cruise missiles over Kyiv region, south of Bila Tserkva, moving toward Vinnytsia.

3:48 a.m.,— Kalibr cruise missiles from Mykolaiv region enter Kirovohrad region, heading toward Cherkasy.

3:58 a.m.,— Missiles on the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, heading west.

4:01 a.m.,— Kalibr missiles over Kyiv region, heading northwest.

4:05 a.m.,— All cruise missiles are moving westward, currently over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

4:11 a.m.,— Cruise missiles have entered Ternopil region. Ternopil — take cover!

4:14 a.m.,— Another missile is approaching Ternopil.

4:19 a.m.,— Another explosion heard in Ternopil.

4:21 a.m.,— Cruise missile south of Brody, heading north.

4:22 a.m.,— Cruise missiles flying past Khmelnytskyi, heading northwest.

4:23 a.m.,— Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi region.

4:25 a.m.,— Cruise missile over Ternopil region, likely heading west. Cruise missile en route to Lutsk!

4:28 a.m.,— Explosion reported in Kyiv.

4:31 a.m.,— Cruise missile over Lviv region, heading west.

4:32 a.m.,— Shahed drones spotted near Dubno in Rivne region.

4:33 a.m.,— Cruise missile heading for Lviv! Take cover.

4:43 a.m.,— Explosions heard in Lviv.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry hands Russian Embassy representative note of protest over Russian shelling of Ukraine