Lithuanian Foreign Ministry hands Russian Embassy representative note of protest over Russian shelling of Ukraine

On Tuesday, May 27, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned a representative of the Russian Federation and handed him a note of protest over Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"Lithuania strongly condemns the killings of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen and the intensified shelling of Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. As a result of these attacks, innocent civilians, including children, are killed or seriously injured, and civilian infrastructure is destroyed," the statement said.

The ministry recalled that such actions are considered a war crime and have no statute of limitations, and "all those responsible for these crimes will sooner or later be held accountable for their actions."

"Lithuania also draws attention to the fact that by avoiding the obligation to cease fire for at least 30 days, Russia demonstrates an aggressive attitude to continue the war and essentially diverts the efforts of the international community to stop the killing of Ukrainian citizens. Lithuania continues to do its utmost to support Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against the aggressors," the press release said.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack on the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."