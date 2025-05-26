Rutte on Russia’s attacks against Ukraine: I support Trump’s efforts to end hostilities

Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the latest massive Russian attacks against Ukraine and supported the "urgent peace efforts" of US President Donald Trump.

He said this at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Rutte emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine must stop immediately and condemned the "indiscriminate" attacks against civilians.

"I strongly condemn Russia's indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians over the past 48 hours," the NATO Secretary General said.

He emphasized that we fully support the "urgent efforts" of US leader Donald Trump to end the fighting.

"NATO will continue to provide long-term support to Ukraine. It is not about prolonging the war, but about enabling Ukraine to defend itself now and prevent any aggression in the future," Rutte added.

Read more: Russian forces hit car with drone in Komyshany: two children and their father hospitalised

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."