Russian forces hit car with drone in Komyshany: two children and their father hospitalised

A hostile drone struck a car carrying a man and his two children in Komyshany, Kherson region. All three were hospitalized.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that on May 26, 2025, Russian armed forces carried out a drone attack on one of the streets in the settlement of Komyshany.

The strike hit a civilian car carrying a man and his sons, aged 6 and 15. All three were hospitalized.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians attacked the vehicle around 3:50 p.m. The boys sustained blast injuries, concussions, and traumatic brain injuries. The older boy also suffered a head wound. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where medical personnel are providing all necessary care.

