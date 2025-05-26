Russians attack civilian car in Kherson, man injured
At noon, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone onto a civilian vehicle in Kherson’s Korabelnyi District.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the attack, a 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury and a concussion.
He received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.
Earlier today, Russian troops also attacked a vehicle with a drone in the same Korabelnyi District of Kherson, injuring a 46-year-old woman.
