Russian missile strike on Lutsk: body of man recovered from rubble. PHOTOS

In Lutsk, rescuers have recovered the body of a man killed at the site of a Russian strike from under the rubble.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"In Lutsk, rescuers have recovered the body of a deceased person from under the rubble of a nine-story building. The number of those injured in last night’s Russian attack on the city has risen to 27," the report said.

Rescuers are currently dismantling the remains of the destroyed building. There may still be people trapped under the rubble.















Watch more: Massive attack on Lutsk: hotel housing Ukrainian athletics team hit. VIDEO

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers.

The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv.

In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors.

Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15.

In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported.

In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.

Read more: Enemy attack on Lutsk: ruscists launched 15 UAVs and six missiles. Number of injured rises to 15 (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS