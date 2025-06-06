Massive attack on Lutsk: hotel housing Ukrainian athletics team hit. VIDEO

During last night’s attack on Lutsk, the Motor Hotel, where part of Ukraine’s national athletics team was staying ahead of the national team championship, was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Athletics Federation of Ukraine.

"Six missiles and fifteen Shahed drones were launched at residential areas and the city center.

Among the targets hit during the attack, which lasted from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., was the Motor Hotel, where part of the Ukrainian team — including members of the national squad — had been accommodated. Fortunately, no athletes were killed or injured," the statement reads.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers. The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors. Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15. In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported. In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.