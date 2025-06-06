Air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops fired 452 UAVs and missiles of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

What the enemy attacked with

407 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitator drones from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiyske - occupied Crimea;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - Russia;

36 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region, over the Caspian Sea;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Dzhankoy area of the TOT of Crimea;

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile from a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

Air defense forces neutralized 406 targets:

199 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (drones of other types) were shot down by fire, 169 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two more did not reach their targets (locally lost);

30 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 13 locations, and downed aircraft (wreckage) fell in 19 locations.

