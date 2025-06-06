2 489 4
Russian strike hits industrial facility in Drohobych district of Lviv region, no casualties reported
Russian forces attacked Lviv region overnight with combat drones and cruise missiles.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries. An industrial facility in the Drohobych district sustained damage.
"Several villages near Lviv are experiencing issues with power lines. Emergency crews from Lvivoblenergo are already working at the site.
Critical infrastructure across Lviv region is operating as normal," the governor added.
