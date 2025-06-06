ENG
News Massive rocket attack
Russian strike hits industrial facility in Drohobych district of Lviv region, no casualties reported

Russians attack Lviv region with drones and cruise missiles

Russian forces attacked Lviv region overnight with combat drones and cruise missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries. An industrial facility in the Drohobych district sustained damage.

"Several villages near Lviv are experiencing issues with power lines. Emergency crews from Lvivoblenergo are already working at the site.

Critical infrastructure across Lviv region is operating as normal," the governor added.

Author: 

shoot out (13561) Lvivska region (224) Drohobytskyy district (3)
