At night, Russia "responded" to destroyed plane with an attack on civilians - Sybiha

After the massive shelling, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on his partners to increase the price of war for Russia.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, Russia 'responded' to its destroyed aircraft... by attacking civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Kremenchuk, and other cities. Multi-storey buildings hit. The energy infrastructure was damaged. There are dead and wounded throughout the country," the minister said.

According to Sybiha, the difference between Ukraine and Russia is that Ukraine is hitting legitimate military targets, such as planes equipped to bomb children.

Read more: Russian strike hits industrial facility in Drohobych district of Lviv region, no casualties reported

"Russia's overnight attack on civilians once again demonstrates that the international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible.

Russia's only argument is terror. Our response should be strong sanctions, which can increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and new decisions strengthening Ukraine's defense," the Foreign Minister concluded.

Read more: Air pollution reported in Ternopil after overnight strike, residents urged to stay indoors