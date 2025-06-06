Enemy attacks Poltava region overnight: explosions heard in Kremenchuk, three injured. PHOTOS

On the night of June 6, Russian forces attacked Poltava region with Shahed drones. Consequences of the strike are being recorded in Kremenchuk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

As a result of the strike, three people were injured in Kremenchuk district.

Administrative buildings, storage facilities of several businesses, and a café were also damaged. Fires that broke out as a result of the attack have been extinguished. Debris also fell on a private home.

"Three people were injured. Two received medical assistance on site, and one was hospitalized in moderate condition," Kohut said.

