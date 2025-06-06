ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12377 visitors online
News Massive rocket attack
9 113 5

Enemy attack on Lutsk: ruscists launched 15 UAVs and six missiles. Number of injured rises to 15 (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of June 6, enemy attack drones targeted the Volyn region. In Lutsk, residential buildings were damaged and casualties were reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

"As of now, one multi-storey residential building has a damaged roof. Numerous windows were shattered in apartment buildings. Commercial facilities and private vehicles were also damaged.

There are injured individuals. Information is being clarified.

At this time, there are no reports of fatalities," the statement said.

Update

"We also have reports of shattered windows in private homes, several educational institutions, and damage to a government facility," Polishchuk added.

As of now, five people have been reported injured. No fatalities have been confirmed.

As of 9:00 a.m., the State Emergency Service in Volyn region reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.

"Rescuers and police officers evacuated five people and several pets from a damaged nine-storey residential building.

A residential building, administrative offices, and civilian infrastructure facilities — including a furniture workshop and repair facilities — were damaged.

All fires have been extinguished by emergency crews.

Read more: Russia is now producing missiles and drones faster than it uses, - FT

Lutsk

Lutsk

Author: 

Lutsk (47) shoot out (13561) Volynska region (74) Lutskyy district (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 