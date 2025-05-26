Russia is now producing missiles and drones faster than it uses, - FT

The latest Russian shelling of Ukraine is only the beginning of an air campaign that will intensify during a potential Russian ground offensive.

This is reported by Financial Times, Censor.NET informs.

Some Ukrainian officials and Western analysts warn that Russia may prepare a new large-scale air campaign during a potential new ground offensive.

"A surge in Russian missile and drone attacks over the weekend could be the opening phase of that broader strategy.

Russia is now producing missiles and drones faster than it uses, stockpiling reserves and ratcheting up pressure on Ukraine’s stretched defences," the article states.

The growth of Russian production means that Ukraine will need further Western support. At the same time, aid from the US is uncertain, and supplies from Europe cannot fully replace US supplies, particularly in air defence, the journalists write.

