Shelling of Chernihiv region
Russia strikes residential area in Chernihiv with missiles and Shahed drones, 4 injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv with drones, a cruise missile, and ballistic weapons.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

A total of 14 explosions were recorded.

"The strike targeted a residential area — apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Four people were injured. Three received medical assistance on site, and one civilian man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

One enterprise and several infrastructure facilities were also damaged. People may be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Emergency service specialists and a canine team with service dogs are working at the scene," the statement reads.

As a result of the massive Russian strike, homes in the area have been left without power.

The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025
The aftermath of the shelling of Chernihiv on 6 June 2025

