Consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv region. Houses and cars damaged in three districts. PHOTOS
On the night of 6 June 2025, Russian occupation forces attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones.
This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.
"Two houses were damaged as a result of the attack in the Bucha district. One house was also damaged in the Boryspil district. In addition, two cars, an outbuilding, and a house were damaged in the Brovary district," the statement said.
The police did not receive any information about the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password