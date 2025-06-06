Consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv region. Houses and cars damaged in three districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 June 2025, Russian occupation forces attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and drones.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"Two houses were damaged as a result of the attack in the Bucha district. One house was also damaged in the Boryspil district. In addition, two cars, an outbuilding, and a house were damaged in the Brovary district," the statement said.

The police did not receive any information about the victims.

