Remains of enemy Kh-101 missile found near railway tracks in Kyiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

The remains of an enemy Kh-101 missile were found near a railway track in Kyiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Centre for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene. Experts found that the items found were the safe remains of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

We call on citizens to be cautious and responsible! If you find missile or UAV debris, do not approach or touch it, but call "101" immediately!

