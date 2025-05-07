ENG
Unexploded KAB-500 aerial bomb neutralized in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. PHOTO

State Emergency Service sappers neutralized a KAB-500 aerial bomb that failed to detonate in the village of Hrushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

State Emergency Service sappers

Local residents informed pyrotechnic specialists about the dangerous object.

sapper

The explosive device was carefully removed, transported to a designated site, and neutralized.

KAB-500 bomb

