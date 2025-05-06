Consequences of attack by "shaheds" on Odesa region: one person killed, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescuers showed the consequences of a Russian strike on Odesa region that killed a man.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy continues its terror against the civilian population. Today's attack on Odesa region has led to tragic consequences: civilian infrastructure, private houses, a warehouse and cars have been damaged.
Fires broke out in the areas of hits, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers," the statement said.
Drone attack in Odesa region
On the evening of 5 May, Russian troops attacked Odesa region. A person was killed in the shelling.
