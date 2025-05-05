919 1
Series of explosions rock Odesa, city under drone attack – mayor
On the evening of May 5, Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Trukhanov reported explosions in Odesa at 9:52 p.m. and 10:02 p.m.
Earlier, he wrote about the danger of Russian UAVs for the city.
