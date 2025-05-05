ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5384 visitors online
News UAV attack on Odesa
919 1

Series of explosions rock Odesa, city under drone attack – mayor

Russians attack with shahed drones in the evening of March 11

On the evening of May 5, Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov.

Trukhanov reported explosions in Odesa at 9:52 p.m. and 10:02 p.m.

Earlier, he wrote about the danger of Russian UAVs for the city.

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Author: 

drone (1648) Odesa (923) Odeska region (632) Odeskyy district (92) war in Ukraine (2594)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 