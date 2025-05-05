ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9180 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 588 5

Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of May 5, Russian troops launched strike drones over Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Air Force's Telegram channel.

Movement of strike drones

  • Enemy UAV in the Kherson region heading for the Mykolaiv region!

Update on UAV movements

  • A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading towards Chornomorsk.
  • Several groups of UAVs are in the Black Sea heading south towards Odesa.

See more: Two people were injured as result of Russian attacks on Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1645) Air forces (1466) war in Ukraine (2594)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 