Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of May 5, Russian troops launched strike drones over Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Air Force's Telegram channel.

Movement of strike drones

Enemy UAV in the Kherson region heading for the Mykolaiv region!

Update on UAV movements

A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading towards Chornomorsk.

Several groups of UAVs are in the Black Sea heading south towards Odesa.

See more: Two people were injured as result of Russian attacks on Kupiansk. PHOTOS