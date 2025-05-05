1 588 5
Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of May 5, Russian troops launched strike drones over Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Air Force's Telegram channel.
Movement of strike drones
- Enemy UAV in the Kherson region heading for the Mykolaiv region!
Update on UAV movements
- A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading towards Chornomorsk.
- Several groups of UAVs are in the Black Sea heading south towards Odesa.
