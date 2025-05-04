Two people were injured as result of Russian attacks on Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Russians continue shelling Kupiansk: 2 people were injured in the attacks on 4 May.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

A private house was damaged at around 4:00 a.m. as a result of a hit from a KAB.

Also, a household was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling that took place around 6:00. There were no casualties. The exact type of weapons used by the Russian military is being established.

At around 15:50, the enemy shelled the town with artillery, which caused a fire in a private house. Two civilians were injured: A 52-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction, and an 89-year-old woman was injured by glass and hospitalised.

See more: Depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Izium destroyed in Russian drone attack. PHOTOS