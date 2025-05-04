ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region UAV attack on Izium
Depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Izium destroyed in Russian drone attack. PHOTOS

Last night, a Russian UAV targeted a Nova Poshta branch and depot in Izium, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the company, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the UAV hit.

It is reported that at the time of the strike, the depot and branches were not working. The amount of damage is being established.

Strike on Nova Poshta in Izyum

"There may be delays in delivery in Izium and the nearest settlements on Sunday. We will contact the customers whose parcels were destroyed and compensate them for their cost," the company added.

Strike on Nova Poshta in Izyum

Strike on Nova Poshta in Izyum
Strike on Nova Poshta in Izyum
Strike on Nova Poshta in Izyum

