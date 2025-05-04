Depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Izium destroyed in Russian drone attack. PHOTOS
Last night, a Russian UAV targeted a Nova Poshta branch and depot in Izium, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the company, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a large-scale fire broke out as a result of the UAV hit.
It is reported that at the time of the strike, the depot and branches were not working. The amount of damage is being established.
"There may be delays in delivery in Izium and the nearest settlements on Sunday. We will contact the customers whose parcels were destroyed and compensate them for their cost," the company added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password