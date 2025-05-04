One person was killed and two were wounded as result of Russian attack on Sumy region, and part of Bilopillia is without electricity. PHOTOS
Today, on 4 May, Russian troops attacked Velyka Pysarivka and Bilopillia in the Sumy region, leaving one dead and one wounded.
This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hrihorov, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the enemy shelling claimed the life of a civilian resident of the Sumy region, and two more people were wounded.
For example, in Velyka Pysarivka, Russians struck residential streets with guided aerial bombs. A civilian was killed.
Bilopillia was shelled with multiple rocket launchers. Civilian houses, the power grid, and gas pipeline were damaged. Two women sought medical assistance.
The shelling left part of Bilopillia without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore power.
