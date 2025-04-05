Nearly 70 explosions occurred at night and in morning in Sumy region: civilian infrastructure in Okhtyrka district damaged. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning of 5 April, Russians fired 53 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 68 explosions were recorded.

The situation on the border of the Sumy region was described in the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Yunakivka, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Chernechchynska, Khutir-Mykhailivska, Seredyna-Budska districts were shelled.

Krasnopilska district: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions), and strikes with UAVs (22 explosions).

Seredyna Buda district: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv district: The enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Bilopilska district: UAVs dropped explosives (3 explosions).

Yunakivka district: Russians fired from artillery (12 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhynska district: UAVs dropped explosives (7 explosions).

Khutir-Mykhailivska district: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Miropillia district: air strikes were carried out using KABs (2 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska district: FPV drones struck (4 explosions).

Chernechchyna district: a UAV strike was recorded (4 explosions). A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

According to the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked one of the settlements of the Chernechchyna community in the Okhtyrka district. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the shelling, but civilian infrastructure was damaged.







