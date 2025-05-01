Russians strike Sumy region’s industry. VIDEO
On the night of 1 May, enemy drones attacked the Sumy region, damaging an industrial facility in the Sumy community.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting mayor Artem Kobzar.
"The enemy attacked Sumy region again. There were about eight explosions in one of the starosta districts," the statement said.
According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured.
