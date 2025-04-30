Russia launches almost 90 strikes in Sumy region: one person killed, another wounded

In the period from the morning of 29 to the morning of 30 April 2025, Russian troops carried out about 90 attacks on the territory of Sumy region.

This was reported by the regional military administration, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy shelled 33 settlements in 11 communities, most of them in Sumy and Shostka districts.

The shelling in the Esman community killed one person and wounded another. Russian forces used nearly 20 guided aerial bombs and about 30 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged in Seredyno-Budska community, an administrative building was damaged in Novoslobidska, and a cultural house, a shop and an educational institution were damaged in Putylska. Another 25 people were evacuated from the border communities over the day.

The air alert in the region lasted 10 hours and 30 minutes.

