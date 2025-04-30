ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11049 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
365 1

Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 40 times, killing one person and injuring six. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 40 times yesterday, killing one person. 6 people were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Four houses were damaged in Novokhatske of the Komar community.

Pokrovsk district

Two administrative buildings and a cafe were damaged in Dobropillia, a house in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and 2 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, 2 people were wounded and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

See more: Russian forces attack civilians in Sumy region: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTO

Kramatorsk district

A recreation centre was damaged in Lyman, and 2 houses in Zarichne. In Staroraiske of Druzhkivka community, 4 houses were damaged. In Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 private houses, a multi-storey building and a garage were damaged.

On 29 April 2025, the Russian Federation fired 40 times at Donetsk region. A person was killed in Shakhove. Another 6 people were injured.

275 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 13 children.

Read more: Defence forces stopped 75 offensive actions by aggressor in Pokrovsk direction. Enemy wanted to advance near Novomykhailivka, - General Staff.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region on 29 April 2025

Author: 

shoot out (13154) Donetska region (3699) Pokrovsk (382) Myrnohrad (37) Volnovaskyy district (160) Kramatorskyy district (204) Pokrovskyy district (430) Novokhatske (2) Starorayske (1) Illinivka (6) Kostyantynivka (186) Zarichne (9) Dobropillya (13) Rodynske (19) Lyman (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 