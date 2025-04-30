Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 40 times, killing one person and injuring six. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 40 times yesterday, killing one person. 6 people were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Four houses were damaged in Novokhatske of the Komar community.

Pokrovsk district

Two administrative buildings and a cafe were damaged in Dobropillia, a house in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and 2 houses were damaged; in Rodynske, 2 people were wounded and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A recreation centre was damaged in Lyman, and 2 houses in Zarichne. In Staroraiske of Druzhkivka community, 4 houses were damaged. In Illinivska community, 4 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 private houses, a multi-storey building and a garage were damaged.

On 29 April 2025, the Russian Federation fired 40 times at Donetsk region. A person was killed in Shakhove. Another 6 people were injured.

275 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 13 children.

