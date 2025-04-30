Defence forces stopped 75 offensive actions by aggressor in Pokrovsk direction. Enemy wanted to advance near Novomykhailivka, - General Staff. MAP

A total of 177 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline yesterday, 29 April 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 91 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 179 GABs. In addition, it conducted almost 5,900 shellings, including 95 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Semenivka, Chernihiv region; Myropillia, Prokhody, Zapsillia, Sumy region; Duvanka, Kharkiv region; Berezove, Dnipropetrovsk region; Volodymyrivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region; and Kherson.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, four artillery facilities and an electronic warfare facility of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff also reminds that the total losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,100 people. Ukrainian servicemen also neutralised one tank, one armoured combat vehicle, 11 artillery systems, one MLRS, 112 operational and tactical UAVs, 179 vehicles and nine units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv sector, our troops stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Kamianka.

Nine occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 21 times. It tried to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions four times near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 combat engagements were registered in the directions of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar areas.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Dyliivka," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs that in the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 75 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 13 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy conducted one offensive, which was unsuccessful.

The situation in the Kursk region

"In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces units stopped 25 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes using 19 guided bombs, and also carried out 250 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 19 from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia and Orikhivskyi sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.