Fierce battles continue in Novopavlivka direction. Enemy is pushing toward border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions – Voloshyn

Currently, there is a significant escalation of the situation in the Novopavlivka direction, Russian troops are trying to break through to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

This was reported on television by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation in the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated, with the enemy engaging in 23 combat clashes over the past day. Fierce battles continue there, and the enemy is pushing hard toward the border of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

In addition, the situation remains tense in the Orikhiv direction, around Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove, and Stepove. The enemy is attempting to break through the line of contact, establish a foothold, and capture it. This area is not far from Zaporizhzhia, and from there, they would have the ability to exert fire control over our logistics routes running from Zaporizhzhia to the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as shell the city itself and its suburbs. Furthermore, the situation has also significantly escalated over the past few days in the Prydniprovske or Kherson sector," Voloshyn reported.

Thus, фccording to him, attempts by the enemy to seize islands on the Dnipro River have become more frequent in the Kherson direction. While the Defense Forces mostly sink the enemy’s watercraft, some Russian soldiers manage to land on the islands.

Watch more: Combat work of Ukrainian tank crew from 3rd SAB. VIDEO

"The enemy leaves one or two men on those islands. They play so-called 'Robinsons' there. It's impossible to evacuate them, so their command supplies them with ammunition, water, and food via drones. They stay there for several days, and in some cases, they even surrender to our forces. Russian propaganda uses these facts to portray it as an attempt to establish control over the island zone. However, the number of such attempts has increased over the past few days," Voloshyn stated.

He also expressed concern over the enemy's double strikes on Kherson using guided aerial bombs, followed by artillery and drone attacks.

"The enemy used these bombs (GABs (guided aerial bombs) – ed.) to target residential areas. There are casualties and injuries among civilians, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. Moreover, the enemy uses a vile tactic: first, it launches bomb strikes, and when rescue workers and emergency services arrive, it follows up with artillery fire. The enemy conducts artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes directly on the teams carrying out evacuation and rescue operations. The day before yesterday there was one such case, and today, two hours ago, the enemy carried out a similar strike using three guided aerial bombs," Voloshyn said.

As reported, mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in two communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region.