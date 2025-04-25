Combat work of Ukrainian tank crew from 3rd SAB. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian tankers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) during the liberation of Nadiia village in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a tank crew firing at enemy positions and supporting the actions of infantry units.

"Dawn, the beginning of the assault under tank fire. This is the fire support provided by the fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade during an operation to liberate the village of Nadiia in Luhansk region. Starring — the 'Bucha' platoon of the 3rd Company, Tank Battalion of the Brigade. The soldiers are targeting enemy positions to clear the way for the infantry," the video commentary states.

