Tank crewmen of 1st Separate Tank Brigade engaged enemy positions at close range in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A tank of the 1st Separate Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at an occupier's position in Donetsk region.

The video was published on the unit's website, Censor.NET reports.

"The buildings where the occupiers tried to hide are no longer a safe shelter, as our tank crews operate with precision and ruthlessness. The enemy attempted to destroy the tank with artillery fire, but failed — the crew returned unharmed," the post reads.

