Compulsory evacuation of families with children announced in one of communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in a number of settlements of the Mezhivska village territorial community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the community, Censor.NET informs.

"In accordance with the order of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii LYSAK of 25 April 2025 No. 7963/0/527-25, from 25 April 2025, compulsory evacuation of families with children or their legal representatives was announced in certain settlements of the Raipilskyi starosta district of the Mezhivska village territorial community (villages: Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, Sukhareva Balka)," the statement said.

The evacuation will be carried out by vehicles upon prior agreement on the date and time of departure with mandatory registration at the collection point in Mezhova.

‘Those leaving should bring documents, money, bank cards, medicines, water and food for several days, a mobile phone and charger, warm clothes and shoes for a change, as well as necessary things that may be needed in case of evacuation," they added.

