Occupiers struck at rescuers in Nikopol: equipment damaged. PHOTOS

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian occupiers attacked rescuers during firefighting operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, as a result of hostile shelling, a fire broke out in a residential building. During its elimination, the occupiers attacked the rescuers again. A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

"Later, the enemy cynically attacked the rescuers once again: another fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the personnel," the statement said.

