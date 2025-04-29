Enemy attacked 51 times in Pokrovsk direction, 359 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 125 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the occupiers carried out 70 air strikes using 129 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the Russians used 1112 kamikaze drones and fired almost four and a half thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped one enemy attack in the direction of Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted nine assaults on Ukrainian positions near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 21 times near the towns of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka over the last day. Five more combat engagements are still pending.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three assaults on the positions of our units near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 950,860 people (+1060 per day), 10,728 tanks, 27080 artillery systems, 22,352 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in the Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar areas.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces six times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Dyliivka. The battle is currently underway.

On the Pokrovsk direction, invading forces attempted to breach our defenses 51 times in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka, and Andriivka. Currently, nine engagements are ongoing. Today, Ukrainian troops have neutralized 359 enemy personnel on this axis, including 179 irreversibly. Additionally, one armored fighting vehicle, a BM-21 multiple launch rocket system, 19 vehicles, nine motorcycles, a mortar, a relay station, a satellite communication terminal, and 16 UAVs have been destroyed. An enemy tank, three vehicles, and one motorcycle have also been damaged.

On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched 12 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, and towards Odradne.

Our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Hostilities in the south

The enemy conducted one offensive in the Prydniprovske direction, but it was unsuccessful.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 949,800 people (+1160 per day), 10,723 tanks, 27,038 artillery systems, 22,338 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of a day, six engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using 18 guided bombs, and also carried out 220 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.