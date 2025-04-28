ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 949,800 people (+1160 per day), 10,723 tanks, 27,038 artillery systems, 22,338 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 949,800 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.04.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 949800 (+1160) people,

tanks - 10723 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22338 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 27038 (+31) units,

MLRS - 1373 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1145 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34083 (+72),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 46292 (+105) units,

special equipment - 3860 (+0)

