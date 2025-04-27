Marines hit Russian Uragan MLRS and Msta-B howitzer in Pokrovsk direction.. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighters of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade hit a Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher system in a shelter.

The invaders dug a deep hollow for the Uragan rocket launcher, which they covered with wooden logs. But after a successful aerial reconnaissance, the marines struck with a cluster munition, which covered the target and left the enemy MLRS in the caponier, Censor.NET reports.

A long-range trailed howitzer "Msta-B" and a large number of invaders' personnel were also destroyed.

Watch more: Sniper hits occupier from distance of 2,070 metres. VIDEO