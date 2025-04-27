ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8666 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 501 7

Sniper hits occupier from distance of 2,070 metres. VIDEO

In one of the frontline areas, a sniper of the "Ghost" group of the Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated an enemy soldier at a distance of 2070 metres.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's precise shot was posted on social media.

See: Border guards destroyed enemy artillery, shelters, dugouts, mortar positions, and enemy vehicles. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (9008) liquidation (2368) sniper (155)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 