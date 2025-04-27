2 501 7
Sniper hits occupier from distance of 2,070 metres. VIDEO
In one of the frontline areas, a sniper of the "Ghost" group of the Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated an enemy soldier at a distance of 2070 metres.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's precise shot was posted on social media.
