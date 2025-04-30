Russians have occupied Sukha Balka, - DeepState

Russians have occupied Sukha Balka near New York and advanced near three other settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Sukha Balka and advanced near Kostiantynopil, Dachne and Toretsk," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced in Uspenivka, near Kotliarivka and Rozdolne, - DeepState.. MAP