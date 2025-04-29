ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russian troops have advanced in Uspenivka, near Kotliarivka and Rozdolne, - DeepState.. MAP

Russian troops advance near three settlements in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Uspenivka (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), near Kotliarivka (a village of the Pokrovsk urban community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Rozdolne (a village of the Velykonovosilkivska urban community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Uspenivka

Kotliarivka

Rozdolne

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had advanced in the Belgorod region.

