ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 951,960 people (+1100 per day), 10,729 tanks, 27,091 artillery systems, 22,353 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 951,960 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.04.25 are approximately

personnel - about 951960 (+1100) people,

tanks - 10729 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 22353 (+1) units

artillery systems - 27091 (+11) units,

MLRS - 1374 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1146 (+0) units

aircraft - 370 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34289 (+112),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 46611 (+179) units

special equipment - 3869 (+9)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff adds.

