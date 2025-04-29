Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed vehicle, truck, electronic warfare system, and artillery equipment. VIDEO

In one of the frontline sectors, soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) continue to skillfully destroy enemy targets from the air.

As a result of pinpoint strikes, several pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, including a passenger vehicle, a truck, an electronic warfare system, and artillery assets. The operation concluded with the elimination of an enemy UAV launch site — the strike accurately targeted both the operators and all their equipment, Censor.NET reports.

