Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy’s nighttime attempt to advance and eliminated occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

At night in the Donetsk region, a group of Russian troops attempted to conduct a reconnaissance-in-force operation or redeploy personnel near the positions of the 4th Rapid Response Battalion "Freedom Force" of the "Rubizh" Brigade. The enemy used a "loaf "(UAZ - ed. note) van, hoping to achieve surprise.

However, Ukrainian defenders reacted immediately. Using FPV drones and drones equipped with munition drop systems, our operators halted the enemy's advance before they could even approach, Censor.NET reports.

The outcome of the operation: the enemy’s vehicle was destroyed and at least two occupiers were eliminated. Two more were wounded and withdrew from the impact zone.

