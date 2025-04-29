5 130 14
Drone finishes off car with occupiers, which overturned at full speed. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a car with the occupiers flipping over at full speed.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that immediately after the accident, a Ukrainian drone hits the car.
"A car full of Russian occupiers overturns while trying to escape from the drone. The drone still finishes off the Katsaps on the ground. Pokrovsk direction," the commentary to the video reads.
