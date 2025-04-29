6 513 15
Occupier beats his accomplice and then dies from Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
A video of one occupier beating another on the battlefield was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the recording shows a Russian commander punishing his subordinate who fell asleep at the observation point and slept through the assault by Ukrainian paratroopers. The recording shows that at the end of the massacre, the Russian was hit by a drone.
