ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11377 visitors online
News Video Order in Russian army
6 513 15

Occupier beats his accomplice and then dies from Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

A video of one occupier beating another on the battlefield was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the recording shows a Russian commander punishing his subordinate who fell asleep at the observation point and slept through the assault by Ukrainian paratroopers. The recording shows that at the end of the massacre, the Russian was hit by a drone.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone captures fight between Russian soldiers near trench. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9030) fight (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 