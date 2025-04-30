Russian forces attack civilians in Sumy region: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTO
Russian occupants attacked one of the communities in the Sumy region with an FPV drone.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.
On 29 April, around 6:00 a.m., in the Esman community, the enemy attacked two civilian men with an FPV UAV who were on the territory of their own home and were about to take out beehives to an apiary.
"As a result, the 31-year-old man died, his 59-year-old father was injured and hospitalised," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password