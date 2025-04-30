ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10176 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
537 0

Russian forces attack civilians in Sumy region: one man killed, one wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked one of the communities in the Sumy region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

On 29 April, around 6:00 a.m., in the Esman community, the enemy attacked two civilian men with an FPV UAV who were on the territory of their own home and were about to take out beehives to an apiary.

"As a result, the 31-year-old man died, his 59-year-old father was injured and hospitalised," the statement said.

See more: Massive drone attack on Dnipro: one man killed, several wounded. Most damage in private sector. PHOTOS

Russia attacked men in the Sumy region. One of them was killed
Russia attacked men in the Sumy region. One of them was killed

Author: 

shoot out (13154) Sumska region (1129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 