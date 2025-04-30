Massive drone attack on Dnipro: one man killed, another wounded. Most damage in private sector (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 30 April 2025, Russian troops massively attacked Dnipro with "Shaheds". The Nikopol region was also under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"It was a difficult night for Dnipro. The enemy launched a massive shahed attack on the city. A 53-year-old man was killed. My condolences to the family and friends. A 78-year-old local resident was wounded," he clarified.

According to Lysak, most of the damage was done in the private sector. Fires broke out in parts of the regional centre. Rescuers have already brought them down.

One local house was destroyed and several others were smashed. An enterprise was also damaged. In addition, a funeral home and a car were damaged.







Later, the National Police showed the consequences of the attack on Dnipro.















Read more: Dnipro was massively attacked by "shaheds": 1 dead, several fires in the city (updated)

According to the RMA, the aggressor terrorised Nikopol district the night before. He used kamikaze drones against the Myrivska and Pokrovsk communities.

Later in the morning, the enemy shelled Nikopol and the Marhanetska community with "Grad" MLRS.

"A restaurant complex caught fire. Seven private houses, two garages and the same number of cars were damaged. Power lines were also hit. The defenders of the sky worked tirelessly. As a result, 9 UAVs were destroyed over the region," Lysak summarises.













