Dnipro was massively attacked by "shaheds": 1 dead, several fires in the city (updated)

Consequences of Russian attack on Dnipro

In the evening of 29 April, Dnipro is under attack by Russian attack drones. Explosions are heard in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to "Suspilne Dnipro", there were several explosions in the city.

"A group of 'Shaheds' is moving towards Dnipro... A new group of 'Shaheds' is approaching Dnipro from the west!" the Air Force reported at 22:27 and 23:05.

"Enemy shaheds are in the sky over the region. Stay in shelters," said Serhii Lysak, head of the RMA.

Read more: At night, Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: man was killed and 14-year-old girl was injured in Pavlohrad. PHOTOS

Updated.

"A massive UAV attack on Dnipro. There are several fires in the city. Private houses were damaged. So far, one person is known to have died. The information is being clarified," Lysak later said.

Later, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that at least 5 residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

It is also known that one person was injured and another died as a result of the shelling.

Also, late in the evening of 29 April, Russian shaheds attacked Kharkiv: three districts of the city were attacked, and there were victims.

Read more: Russian shelling of Kindrashivka in Kupiansk region injures one person

