At night, Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: man was killed and 14-year-old girl was injured in Pavlohrad. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy once again sent drones to the Dnipro region. Air defence systems were deployed in the region and 13 enemy drones were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

"A man died in one of the attacks in Pavlohrad. A 14-year-old girl was also injured. She is under medical supervision," the statement said.

Two apartment buildings were damaged in the city. The fire started in one of the buildings.





In the Verbkivska community of Pavlohrad district, 500 heads of livestock were killed in a UAV attack on an agricultural enterprise.

Two enterprises in Mezhivska and Slavhorod districts of the Synelnykove direction were damaged. The local residents' house and garage were smashed.

"It was loud in the regional centre as well. In Dnipro, windows of four high-rise buildings and several shops were smashed," Lysak said.

According to Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, at least 150 windows in seven high-rise buildings in Dnipro were smashed in the night attack by Russians. On the ground floors, shop windows were also smashed.







In the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Among the damages there are 8 private houses, 4 outbuildings and a gas pipeline. However, the main thing is that people survived.







