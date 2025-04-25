At night, enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: three people died, including child. 14 people injured (updated)

The Russian army again massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. 11 UAVs were destroyed by the defenders of the sky.

the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The occupiers attacked Pavlohrad, and several fires broke out as a result of the attack. In particular, in a high-rise building.

"Preliminary, one person was killed - a woman of 76 years old. Eight more were injured. One person is in a serious condition," noted Lysak.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the territory of enterprises in Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts.

The attacks on Nikopol district continue. The enemy hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. They used FPV drones and "Grad" MLRS. The enterprise was damaged.

Updated

Later it became known that three people were killed in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. A child was among them.

"A rescue operation is underway in Pavlohrad. There are three dead so far. Among them is a 15-year-old girl. 10 people have been rescued, including 2 children," Lysak said.

As of 9:20 a.m., there are 10 injured in Pavlohrad, 8 of them are hospitalised.

"A 17-year-old boy is among the hospitalised. He is in moderate condition. So are almost all the patients who were injured. Only a 36-year-old woman is in serious condition.

Many patients have combustion product poisoning. There are also head injuries, fractures and lacerations. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," said Lysak.

As of 11:20 a.m., 14 people are reported injured, including three children. Among them are two teenagers aged 15 and 17, and a 6-year-old boy.

Five of the injured remain hospitalized, with three in serious condition.

In addition to the five-story residential building, infrastructure in the city has been damaged, and a social facility was partially destroyed. Several cars were also burned out.

