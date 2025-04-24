Two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire; two people injured, infrastructure damaged

Today, April 24, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrov were under attack. The aggressor launched kamikaze drones there. They dropped munitions from UAVs and fired artillery.

Two men, aged 42 and 60, were injured in the enemy attacks. They are receiving outpatient treatment. A private house and a municipal enterprise were damaged.

Russian forces also shelled the Synelnykove district, targeting the Mezhova, Novopavlivka, and Sloviansk communities. They used guided aerial bombs (GABs) and drones.

Infrastructure and a farming enterprise were damaged. No casualties were reported.

